Kunta1don Releases New Music, Plans to Drop an EP

Making music in this Corona Pandemic doesn’t seem that easy because it is only passionate musicians who are still making music and releasing them in this hard times just to cheer up their fans who are mostly Emotionally and Financially down because of the effects of the Covid19 virus.

Kunta1don is one of the those special artists who didn’t let the pandemic stop him from recording and releasing music during the lockdown. Music is part of healing and the world needs it right now and that’s the drive emerging act, Ikechukwu Damien a.k.a Kunta1don is up and about with more contents he is planning to release.

After his last Collaboration with popular acts like Zlatan and Chinko Ekun titled A Day money, the Good looking Dreadlocked act is back with a new Afro swing song titled You and Me Featuring Gervais.

Kunta1don has proven to be an act to watch out for, his charming personality has also played a role in his great relationship with other artists in the music industry. He is currently working on an EP which will boast of high profile collaborations and productions from A list producers like Award winning Kiddominant, Verseless to mention but a few. It’s no doubt that Kunta1don will become an household name if he continues working hard like he is doing at the moment.