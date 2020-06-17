Propertymart Faults Lagos Governor’s Aide

Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited has faulted a recent statement credited to the Special Adviser on Housing to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka.

In a release signed by Head, Legal & Counsel, Oyelami Sogo, Propertymart said, “Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited is a reputable organisation, and defamation of our brand is something we don’t take lightly.

“Despite the challenges of the industry or the fluctuations of the Nigerian economy, it took us over 12 years to attain this height, a height only a few real estate companies in the country can boast of.”.

Sogo pointed out that Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited was established with a Board and Management comprising highly accomplished Nigerians from different walks of life.

“We are willing to support LASRERA in achieving its objective as we believe this will be to our advantage. This move will help improve the reputation and general outlook of the industry while unfounded cowboys will be exposed if the right steps are taken.

“Propertymart has delivered over 6,000 housing units and serviced plots to customers in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) since 2008. We are one of the big operators helping the government meet the housing needs of Nigerians and creating jobs for thousands,” the statement added.

Some of Propertymart’s completed and ongoing housing projects include Citiview Estate, Arepo, Ogun; Fairmont Hilltop, Alagbado; Cranbel Court, New Makun City, OPIC; Cranbel Edge 1 & 2, Lekki Ajah; Edensville Estate, Simawa; Mitchel Mews 1 & 2, Magodo, Lagos; Micheville Estate and Bel Terraces in Abuja.