APC to Convene NEC Meeting to Resolve Contentious Issues, Says Ajimobi

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who was named acting national chairman of the party by the National Working Committee Tuesday, has said that the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party would soon be convened to resolve all contentious issues.

Ajimobi, who is said to be on admission in an undisclosed hospital for treatment of a disease suspected to be COVID-19, was named acting national chairman by the NWC following the order of the Court of Appeal affirming the suspension of Mr. Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman on Tuesday.

Speaking on Tuesday night through his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji,

Ajimobi said: “A meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) would be called soon to resolve all contentious issues.

“We should therefore let peace continue to reign until we call the NEC meeting and take a position on the way forward.”

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, had earlier in a statement on Tuesday announced that the NWC had okayed Ajimobi to serve as the acting national chairman party in line with Section 14 subsection 3 of the APC constitution that states that: “The Deputy National Chairman shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone.”

APC Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom, is however laying claim to the position, saying going by an earlier court pronouncement, he should be the interim national chairman of the party.

In a statement by his counsel, Chief Wole Afolabi, he demanded compliance with the order of the FCT High Court of March 16, 2020 by Hon. Justice S.U Bature that he should act as the national chairman of the party following the suspension of Oshiomhole.