Sanwo-Olu Lists Improvements in Lagos Housing, Infrastructure at Anniversary

Bennett Oghifo

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has listed improvements to the state’s housing and infrastructure as part of his administration’s great leap towards a greater Lagos, which he promised when they assumed office a year ago.

Addressing Lagos residents during the commemoration of his administration’s first year in office, at the weekend, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that the plan to construct the 4th Mainland Bridge would become clearer in the weeks ahead, as “we shortlisted eight out of the over 30 firms that expressed interest in the project.”

The governor said they are also working to make the roads better with several of them rehabilitated while others are at various stages of completion. These are, the Oshodi-Abule-Egba BRT Corridor, the Pen Cinema Bridge, the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, the Agric-Ishawo Road and the four junctions’ improvement projects at Allen Avenue, Maryland, Ikotun and Lekki, among others, stating that these projects would be completed soon and ready for public use.

“A major highlight of our intervention in roads was the commissioning of a network of 31 roads at Ojokoro area in December 2019,” Sanwo-Olu said, adding, that more completed projects would be commissioned in the coming days. These include: The Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) for our Bus Reform Scheme at Ikeja and Oshodi Bus Terminals; The Oshodi Abule-Egba BRT Corridor; Oyingbo Bus Terminal; Concrete Jetty with Shoreline Protection and Waiting Shelter at Baiyeku, Ikorodu LGA; Fadipe/Salami/Eyiowuawi/Odubanjo Streets in Shomolu LGA; Alhaji Akinwunmi Street in Mushin LGA; and Adagun-Imeke-Iworo-Ajido-Epeme Road in Badagry LGA.

The governor said he was satisfaction with the quality and progress of work on the transport infrastructure projects across the state and urged residents to be patient, “as we work to complete all of them to give you a better motoring and commuting experience.”

Lagos’ land and water topography has resulted in the building of some sturdy infrastructure that support water-based economy.

The governor said, “The Greater Lagos we promise you is a Megacity that is fully and confidently a 21st century economy. This is the thinking that has propelled us to sign a $629 million financing facility aimed at completing the Lekki Deep Seaport project. When that project is completed, Lagos will have one of the most modern and capable Ports not just in Africa but in the world.

“It will stimulate the local, national and regional economies, and earn a well-deserved place as a container transportation hub in Africa.”

Gov. Sanwo-Olu also presented the state’s stride in housing in the first year of his administration, stating that a 21st century economy should be capable of meeting the housing needs of its people.

He said, “In the area of housing, four major housing projects are now ready for commissioning. They are: LagosHoms, Igbogbo Scheme with 360 home units comprising 120 1-bedroom, 120 2-bedroom and 120 3-bedroom apartments; Lagos State Affordable Public Housing Scheme, Topo, Badagry with 252 2-bedroom apartments; Courtland Villas, Behind Alhaji Femi Okunnu Estate, Igbohushu, Lekki with 120 units of 4-bedroom Maisonettes and BQs; and Lekki Apartments, Ikate-Elegushi, Lekki.”

He said on January 30, 2020, the government handed over apartment keys to 492 beneficiaries of the administration’s maiden rent-to-own housing scheme at the Lateef Kayode Jakande Housing Estate, Igando. “It was, indeed, a joyous moment not only for the beneficiaries, but for me as well.”

He promised to deliver more housing schemes in the coming months, saying “We are very excited about our housing schemes because not only do they provide homes to people, they also create jobs for multitudes of people who work as artisans, tradesmen and labourers on these projects.

“This fully ties in with our commitment to resuscitate excellent craftsmanship by making opportunities available for people to be trained and to demonstrate their training,” he said.

There are other infrastructure projects to aid the state’s intermodal transportation. “As you are aware, Traffic Management and Transportation is the first leg of our THEMES Agenda. Considering the pivotal role of transportation as a major driver of socio-economic activities, our goal is to develop a reliable intermodal system of transportation.

“Consequently, we are investing in waterways and a light rail system as long overdue alternatives to our roads. On February 4th, 2020, we made a giant leap in our resolve to develop an integrated transport system by officially commissioning eight new, state-of-the-art ferries, to kick-start our expansion of the LAGFERRY Service.

“Since then we have seen a remarkable increase in the number of commuters on our waterways. Similarly, with the successful completion of the elevated sea-crossing track of the Blue Line Mass transit project, at Marina, Lagos, late last year, construction work has begun on the final phase of the scheme. The project is critical to the achievement of our vision for intermodal transport,” he said.