Obaseki: Oshiomhole Owes Nigerians Apology, Says Wike

By Ernest Chinwo

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, owes Nigerians an apology for foisting on them a governor with a defective certificate.

Wike said it was surprising that Oshiomhole campaigned for and described Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, four years ago as the best thing to happen to Edo State only to turn around now to say he could not run for a second tenure because of defective certificate.

Wike, who spoke in Port Harcourt while addressing journalists, described the action of Oshiomhole and the APC as the height of impunity.

He said: “Adams Oshiomhole campaigned for Governor Obaseki four years ago. The same man has turned around to say that Obaseki has a defective certificate.

“Has Oshiomhole apologised to Nigerians that he supported someone with a defective certificate? Who is saying that a sitting governor has a defective certificate? Is it a man that does not have a certificate?

“Oshiomole should be told to practise what he preaches.

“APC wants to perpetrate impunity in Edo State the way they unleashed terror in Rivers State in 2019.

“They think because they have the Army, police and INEC they can do anything and get away with it.

“They tried it in Rivers State but God gave us the will to say no. I hope Edo people will also say no to their impunity.”

On Obaseki’s planned defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike said he would be happy to receive him.

He however, said that he would not guarantee automatic ticket for him because Edo people would decide.

“Edo PDP has a role to play. There is nothing like endorsement. But I must tell you that I am not happy the way he was disqualified by the APC because it will affect his integrity,” he said.