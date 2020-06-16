FITC Holds Forum on Enterprise Risk Management, Others

The FITC has said it will host an Enterprise Risk Management Series themed; “Enterprise Risk Management and Business Continuity Planning,” this Friday.

The FITC Enterprise Risk Management Series is an innovative programme under the FITC Business Impact Series (BIS) umbrella.

BIS is a global platform designed to offer business insight, engagement, knowledge, and excellence to young, middle and senior-level professionals across diverse sectors including financial services, energy, technology, manufacturing and other sectors across the Sub-Sahara Africa.

In 2020 alone, FITC has delivered several virtual programmes under its Business Impact Series with over 9,000 attendees from more than 860 organisations spanning 43 countries and five continents including Africa.

“The risk landscape is becoming ever more challenging with the impact, scale and scope of events increasing simultaneously in unpredictability, probability and value. To successfully steer organisations towards resilience and value, senior decision-makers need to embed enterprise risk management and business continuity management capabilities within their organisations.

“They need to build meta-readiness and deliberately design systems, processes and culture to maintain continuity and adequately respond to any future crisis while ensuring an effective (leadership) succession plan. This improves an organisation’s resistance to any severe business disruption, regardless of the event’s risk, scope, rarity and impact.

“The FITC Enterprise Risk Management Series aims to bring together top executives and industry experts, to share knowledge on contemporary and relevant issues in enterprise risk management and business continuity planning,” the organisation stated.

Topics to be covered include; Business Continuity Planning: Taking Planning to Action; Insights, Tools and Resources for Enterprise Risk Management and Business Continuity in time of Crisis; The Future of Enterprise Risk Management: Key ERM Strategies and Managing the Risk Landscape with Business Continuity Management and Enterprise Risk Management Processes.

The line up of high profile speakers for this programme include; Oscar Onyema, CEO, Nigerian Stock Exchange as Keynote Speaker; Juliet Ehimuan, Director, West Africa, Google; William Wilson, Head, Operational Risk, Africa & India, First Rand Group; Adedoyin Odunfa, CEO Digital Jewels and Ayotunde Coker, Managing Director Rack Centre.