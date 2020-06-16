FAAN: Air Passengers Must Arrive Three Hours before Flight Takeoff

Chinedu Eze

As planned resumption of domestic flights draws nearer, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reiterated that passengers must arrive at least three hours before their scheduled flight takeoff time in order to go through check-in process and COVID-19 preventive protocols.

The agency, which made this known yesterday on its Twitter handle, said that passengers’ early arrival would enable efficient checks and screening before boarding.

“COVID-19 Flight Resumption Protocol for Passengers: You are advised to arrive at the airport three hours before your flight due to the new COVID-19 safety checks,” FAAN wrote.

When asked if this directive applies to only domestic flights, FAAN said passengers for international flights are also required to be at the airport three hours before takeoff.

However, no date has been fixed for the resumption of international flights and there are indications that the June 21, 2020 fixed for resumption of domestic flights could be changed.

FAAN along with other agencies has been meeting with domestic airlines and airport operators on the modalities and health protocols for post COVID-19 resumption in accordance to standard practices.

Passenger protection from possible exposure to COVID-19 is contained in the checklist given to airlines by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which regulates air transport in Nigeria.

As part of modalities for flight resumption, passengers should expect the airlines to adopt either all of the following measures: Limiting movement within the cabin during flights, temperature screening of passengers, more frequent and deeper cabin cleaning, boarding and deplaning processes, wearing of face masks onboard, among others.

Speaking recently at a webinar organised by Women in Aviation (WIA) Nigeria, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu said passengers should expect delays and long hours of checks and re-checks right from when they arrive the airport and depart.

According to her, the agency has put arrangements in place regarding passenger facilitation and what to expect.