Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Akinkugbe, Dies at 86

Emeritus Professor Oladipo Olujumi Akinkugbe is dead. He was aged 86.

The foremost Professor of Medicine at the University College Hospital, Ibadan died peacefully on Monday at his eldest son’s home in Ibadan, attended by physicians and surrounded by his wife and sons.

“He had recently been unwell but to the last he remained communicative and engaging as was his inimitable style,” a family source told THISDAY.

Akinkugbe studied and taught at some of the world’s most prestigious universities, including the University of London, Balliol College, University of Oxford England and Harvard Medical School, Boston, USA.

He was Pro-Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt; former Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria; former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin; and a former Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Ibadan.

He was Chairman, Vesta Healthcare Partners, and Chairman of the Presidential Projects Implementation Committee on the refurbishing of Teaching Hospitals in Nigeria.

Akinkugbe, who was highly respected in the academic and healthcare sector, was a recipient of the National Honour of Cote De Voire.

Within Nigeria, he was Foundation Chairman, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB); Principal and Foundation Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin; Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria; Chairman, Planning Committee, Ondo State University; Chairman, Planning Committee, University of Abuja; Chairman of the Presidential Projects Implementation Committee (PPIC) on the refurbishing of Teaching Hospitals in Nigeria; Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, University of Port Harcourt.

To each appointment, he gave very high degrees of knowledge, skill, thoroughness, dedication and above all integrity and transparency. He was married with two sons.

Before hanging the stethoscope, Akinkugbe practised medicine for 60 years. During the period, he pioneered the establishment of two critical clinics, one in hypertension and the other in renal disorders at the UCH, Ibadan. Both clinics were firsts in Africa.

After retirement, Akinkugbe established his own clinic, the Ibadan Hypertension Clinic, which he managed for 20 years.