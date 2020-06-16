Atiku, Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu, Others Mourn Ibidun Ighodalo

A former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu have mourned the demise of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s wife.

Atiku said yesterday that the life of Mrs. Ibidun Ighodalo, may have been short but it was “impactful”.

“Her Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, a non-profit organisation was a source of blessing to many women. My deepest condolences to the Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families. May her soul rest in peace,” Atiku tweeted.

Gbajabiamila has also expressed sadness over the demise of Mrs Ibidun Ighodalo.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Lanre Lasisi, recalled the contributions of the late Mrs Ighodalo to the society.

Describing the late Ibidun “who was a personal friend” as an unassuming and down to earth individual, the Speaker prayed to God to grant her eternal rest.

Sanwo-Olu, who visited the family’s residence in Lagos, said he was shocked when he received the news that his friend, Pastor Ituah, had lost his wife and partner.

“Mrs Ibidun Ighodalo was an inspiration to many. I pray for strength for Pastor Ituah, their children, loved ones and the many she has touched,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, tweeted, “Our prayers are with our dear Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and family, and Trinity House, on the passing of Mrs Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo. We pray for God’s comfort and strength. Heaven gained an angel, but it’s a great loss for us on this side of eternity. It is well.”