UBA Rewards More Customers in Promo

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has rewarded another set of 100 loyal customers with a total of N10 million in the UBA Bumper account draw.

The 100 customers won N100,000 each in this month’s edition of the draw which began in January 2020.

The virtual draw which was held at the UBA Head Office in Lagos on Wednesday, was transmitted live via the Facebook platform in strict compliance with social distancing rules as directed by the Federal and Lagos State Government.

Just like the previous draw held in May, lucky winners, who were contacted via their mobile phone numbers were overjoyed as they emerged the latest winners of N100,000 each, according to a statement.

UBA’s Group Head, Consumer and Retail Banking, Jude Anele, who congratulated the lucky winners, said they were rewarded for their loyalty to the bank. He also noted that the bank remains committed to supporting customers and remains passionate about their success and overall growth.

He said, “I will like to reiterate that UBA is always happy to reward and support customers. There is no better time to give back and delight customers than this challenging economic period where people need all the support they can get to make life more meaningful. With this in mind we decided to prioritize them as we always like to do at UBA by giving them ample reason to be joyful.

Continuing, Anele said, “Our key objective is to encourage our customers save regularly. We are here to support them likewise encourage them save and ultimately grow as well, because we are aware that they are invaluable to all that we do”.

UBA’s Group Head Marketing & Customer Experience, Michelle Nwoga, who explained that the main purpose of the UBA Bumper Account is to ensure that Nigerians fully embrace the savings culture; noted that the monthly, quarterly and targeted draws will also go a long way to assist customers through these turbulent times, by providing them with funds that will help ease the difficulties occasioned by the pandemic.

Explaining the modalities for the draw, Nwoga said that all new and existing customers need do to qualify for the draw is to ensure that they have a minimum deposit of N5,000 in their UBA Bumper Account. Current UBA customers are to dial *919*20*1# to migrate to the UBA Bumper Account whilst potential customers should dial *919*20# if interested in opening a UBA Bumper Account.

She also added that for the bumper account a monthly shopping allowance of N100,000 for a year is also up for grabs. “No fewer than five account holders will get a whopping N2 million each across all participating regions every quarter.