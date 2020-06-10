Senate Receives Buhari’s Request to Confirm Appeal Court President

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Senate has received a request by President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as substantive President of the court.

The request was contained in a letter read yesterday at plenary by the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan.

The letter from the President reads: “Pursuant to Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”

Also yesterday, the Red Chamber confirmed the appointment of Prof. Jummai Audi as Chairman of the Nigeria Law Reform Commission.

Also confirmed by the upper legislative chamber are two National Commissioners for the Commission as well as two non-Executive Directors for the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The confirmed non-Executive Directors of the NDIC are Mrs. Diana Okonta (South-South); and Mrs. Ya’ana Yaro (North-East).

The appointment of both nominees was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions presented by its Chairman, Senator Uba Sani.

The confirmation of the Nigeria Law Reforms Commission nominees also followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in his presentation recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari made the appointments pursuant to Section 2(1) and (2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act.

The Senate, while adopting the recommendations of the Committee, thereafter confirmed the appointment of Prof. Jummai A.M. Audi (North-Central) as Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

It also confirmed Bassey Dan-Abia (South-South); and Hon. Mohammed B.O. Ibraheem (South-West) as Commissioners.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, also yesterday returned to take his seat at the upper legislative chamber after his release from six months of incarceration at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Kuje over alleged misappropriation of Abia State funds when he was the governor between 1999 and 2007.

The President of the Senate, Lawan, announced Kalu’s presence on the floor of the upper legislative chamber at the resumption of plenary.

“This is a season of congratulations. On behalf of the Senate, I’m congratulating the Chief Whip of the Senate and indeed the Chief Whip of the National Assembly. We thank God for His mercies for you to be here (again after release from the correctional centre). You are welcome.”

Lawan, who had earlier congratulated Senators who marked their birthdays between last plenary and yesterday, wished the Chief Whip best of luck.