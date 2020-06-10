French Court Rules 2019/20 Ligue 1 Season Over, Suspends Relegation

France’s highest administrative court has confirmed the Ligue 1 season will end early as planned – but suspended the relegation of Amiens and Toulouse.

The league was cancelledin April on a points-per-game basis, with Paris St-Germain named champions and Ligue 2 sides Lorient and Lens promoted.

However, Amiens and Toulouse – the French top-flight’s bottom two clubs – could still be demoted because the State Council ruled that the French Football League (LFP) must re-examine its structure of the top two divisions.

Tuesday’s ruling could potentially lead to a 22-team Ligue 1 for the 2020-21 season, an increase of two sides.

The appeal against the original decision by the LFP to end the season, which was suspended on 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic, was brought by Lyon, Amiens and Toulouse.

Lyon were fifth going into what proved to be the final round of matches, but finished seventh under the points-per-game system – missing out on European qualification as a result.

Toulouse, who have been in the French top flight since 2003, were bottom of the table by 17 points, while 19th-placed Amiens were seven points from safety.

Third-bottom Nimes will not be relegated because, in normal circumstances, the team finishing 18th in Ligue 1 faces a play-off against a Ligue 2 side to decide who plays in the top flight the following season.