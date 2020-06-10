COVID-19: Otti Wishes Ikpeazu Quick Recovery, Urges Abians to Comply with Safety Measures

By Emmanuel Ugwu

Main opposition leader in Abia State, Mr. Alex Otti, has called on the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, to be courageous and prayerful to overcome the covid-19 disease which he is battling with.

Otti, who is the leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia, put politics aside to wish Governor Ikpeazu quick recovery, adding that it is saddening that the governor and dozens of other Abia residents, including some commissioners, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The opposition party chieftain expressed his solidarity with the governor in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, made available to journalists in Umuahia.

In the statement Otti sent his “best wishes of quick recovery and sincere solidarity to the governor, members of the state executive council, and other citizens who tested positive to the virus”.

According to the financial expert, by remaining strong and courageous in the face of Covid-19 trial, the state governor would inspire “confidence in other citizens who were also hit by the virus”.

Governor Ikpeazu on Monday announced that he tested positive for coronavirus. 67 others in the state also tested positive, the highest daily positive cases Abia has recorded.

Otti therefore called on all Abians to take this pandemic very seriously, adding that the current situation in Abia “calls for prayers and solidarity” as the pandemic is assuming a frightening dimension in the state.

He reminded Abians that “viruses act very mysteriously, and sometimes strike with unpredictable speed and surprise, hence the need for Abians to do away with doubt and carelessness”.

Otti urged the people of Abia to heed every professional advice and apply individual and institutional safety measures required to remain safe.

Recalling the very early intervention he made in the fight against the pandemic and support to selected hospitals in Abia, Otti said that his action was to checkmate the spread of the pandemic, especially amongst medical personnel.

He expressed gratitude to public spirited Abia citizens, friends and corporate organisations that responded to his call “to support our people in this fight”, particularly Access Bank that put up a 100-bed Isolation Centre in Abia State Specialist Hospital, Amachara.

He also thanked the Abia Professionals League “led by one of our illustrious daughters, Mrs. Ngozi Ekeoma” for a state- of- the- art permanent 50 bed Infectious Diseases and Treatment Centre just completed at the Federal Medical Centre(FMC), Umuahia, among many others.