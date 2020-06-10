Anosike Steps Down as Folio Communications Chairman/CEO

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Folio Communications Limited, Mr. Fidelis Anosike has announced his resignation from the company’s board.

He said Folio Communications Limited is a conglomerate, founded at a young age of 24 after graduating from the University of Benin, where he studied Creative Arts.

Over the years, the conglomerate gave birth to Folio Nigeria powered by CNN, the Daily Times Nigeria, Miss Nigeria, 1st October, Times Multimedia and Creative Africa Xchange (CAX).

According to him, ‘’I’m proud to announce my stepping down as the Chairman and CEO of Folio Communications Limited, a company I founded straight out of University of Benin at 24.

‘’We have nurtured this company to acquire @DailyTimesNGR, @MissNigeriaNG, @1stOctober @folionigeria @timesmultimedia @cax.

“I am very proud of what we were able to achieve which should be an inspiration for our young people.”

Sharing his personal life on how he lost his father who was a junior police officer with the Nigerian Police at a young age, Anosike further advised young people to be hardworking, resilient and believe that nothing can stop them from achieving their goals.

He said: ‘’Once you believe you are a Nigerian, nothing can stop you. My dad who was a junior police officer passed at 52, leaving my uneducated mother to labour to train five boys and three girls, who are now grown up men and women.”

Meanwhile, Anosike unveiled the new board members of the company as Mr Sam Worlu, former Voice of Nigeria (VON) DG as the Chairman; Barr. Noel Anosike as the Executive Vice Chairman; Mallam Mohammed Ciroma as Non-Executive Director; Dr Victor Alaofin as Non-Executive Director; Mrs Chioma Okigbo as Non-Executive Director; and Mrs Chiamaka Igwe as Non-Executive Director.

Also on the board is Mr. Aliu Akoshile who assumed leadership of the executive management of Folio Communications as Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, since May 2019.

Anosike said ‘’The new board, I believe, will achieve our vision of Folio Communications becoming the most valuable and impactful media company in Nigeria.

“I thank my numerous pillars and adversaries for this opportunity and almighty God for the grace given me.”

—