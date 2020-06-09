Police Sergeant Kills Inspector in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Police Sergeant Okema Azuquo, on Monday killed a superior officer, Inspector Adekunle Ilesanmi, who tried to defend their co-tenants, all civilians, from his ire.

Azuquo was said to have gone on rampage at their residence at No 8. Dosumu Street Agbelekale Oke-odo area of Lagos when he tried to butcher his co-tenants over a misunderstanding.

Ilesanmi, as a senior policeman, had tried to intervene but his pleas fell on deaf ears as Azuquo angrily butchered him for saving other co-tenants from his machete.

THISDAY gathered that it took the intervention of the Oke-odo Police Station before he was disarmed and the inspector and another tenant, one Ayodele Eyitayo, were rushed to the hospital.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said the case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigation.

He said: “The CP Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu pays tribute to police inspector who sustained deep cuts and died while preventing an unruly sergeant from killing co-tenants.

“One Azees Adebayo reported at Oke-Odo Police Station that one Sergeant Okema Azuquo, a tenant in the same house returned home and engaged other tenants in a fight.

“That he inflicted matchet cuts on one Inspector Adekunle Ilesanmi, who is also a tenant in the house and was trying to stop the sergeant from harming other civilian tenants.

“ Ayodele Eyitayo, a tenant in the house sustained minor injury on his face. A team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer was promptly deployed to the scene.

“The injured persons were taken to hospital for treatment while the sergeant was arrested. While Ayodele Eyitayo was treated and discharged, the inspector was admitted due to the severity of the injuries he sustained.

“The Inspector however died while on admission and the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti has taken over the investigation.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation and disciplinary proceedings are concluded.”