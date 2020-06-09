NDDC Probe: Senate Gives Committee Four More Weeks to Submit Report

By Deji Elumoye

The Senate on Tuesday gave its Ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the alleged N40 billion fraud at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) four more weeks to submit its report at plenary.

This was sequel to the request of the committee chairman, Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi, who asked the Senate for additional six weeks for the committee to do a thorough job.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, however, said additional six weeks would be too long for the committee and suggested four weeks for the report to be ready.

He, thereafter, subjected the suggestion to the approval of the Senate which directed the committee to complete its assignment within the next four weeks.

