Kalu Back in Senate after Six Months Incarceration

By Deji Elumoye

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, on Tuesday returned to take his seat at the upper legislative chamber after his release from six months incarceration at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Kuje over alleged misappropriation of Abia State funds when he was the governor between 1999 and 2007.

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, announced Kalu’s presence on the floor of the upper legislative chamber at the resumption of plenary.

He said: “This is a season of congratulations. On behalf of the Senate, I’m congratulating the Chief Whip of the Senate and indeed the Chief Whip of the National Assembly.

“We thank God for His mercies for you to be here (again after release from the correctional centre). You are welcome.”

Lawan, who had earlier congratulated senators who marked their birthdays between the last plenary and Tuesday, wished the Chief Whip best of luck.

Senator Kalu was jailed for 12 years on December 9, 2019 over corrupt practices by the Federal High Court and affirmed by the Court of Appeal, but was released on June 4 after approaching the court that he was wrongfully detained.

Details later…