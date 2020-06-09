Group Mourns Ex-NYSC DG, NDDC Director

1001+ Voices Initiative for People Empowerment, a community-based non-governmental organization in Akwa Ibom State, has commiserated with the people of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria, over the death of two illustrious sons of the state, late Maj. General Edet Adam Akpan (rtd), former Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC); and

Chief Ibanga Etang, erstwhile Director of Finance and Administration in the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a press release made available to THISDAY, and signed by the National Coordinator of the organisation, Ide O. Owodiong- Idemeko, the group noted that General Akpan would be best remembered for his astute service to the nation, especially during his leadership of NYSC, where he brought his wealth of experience, insightful and uncommon vision, unfaltering dedication and unflinching commitment to duty and fatherland to bear on his assignment.

“The period of his leadership at the Corps, brought about many fundamental and enduring reforms and inspired a new sense of patriotism and

service among the youths of our nation; repositioning the NYSC as an institutional agency for the orientation and focusing of the energies of Nigerian youths,” the statement read.

On the death of Chief Etang under what the NGO described as “controversial circumstances”, Owodiong-Idemeko stated that it “makes the grief of his passage at this period both unbearable and worrisome.

The statement noted “Chief Etang died at a time the nation had called and challenged his remarkable ability, good conscience and outstanding capacity for a desired delivery to the tasking assignment of cleaning the Augean stable identified with the odorous sewer of corruption ongoing in the NDDC.”

It added that, “His memory would best be remembered for his commendable uprightness of character, possessing a firm and astute spirit, displaying a rare sense of courage and exhibiting a distinct disposal to offering an honest work and commitment by putting the best of his service to the nation.”

The statement further read: “However, 1001+ Voices Initiative is disturbed by the circumstances surrounding the death of Chief Ibanga Etang and calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria, but particularly, the Akwa Ibom State Government to investigate the cause of death. We commend the State Government for calling for an independent autopsy on his body, now that it has been received into its official custody. The outcome of such elaborate pathological investigation should be made public in order to put an informed rest to the alleged conspiracy and controversy trailing Chief Etang’s untimely death.”

The NGO said both Akpan and Enang would be greatly missed by the tate and the nation in general for the services they selflessly rendered to both institutions during their lifetime.

It would be recalled that following Etang’s death on Thursday June 4, the NDDC Port Harcourt office was immediately decontaminated and according to the agency’s spokesperson, Charles Odili, “In line with fears of the current times.”

He however clarified that “this action does not presuppose the cause of death.”