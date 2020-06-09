Former Sun Trust Bank MD Mourns Ex-Gombe PDP Chair

A former Managing Director and Chief Executive of Sun Trust Bank, Mr. Jibrin Muhammad Barde, has condoled with the family of late Nuhu Poloma, former Gombe Peoples Democratic Party chairman over his death.

In a statement signed on Tuesday, Barde described him as an astute politician, a good man and an illustrious son of Gombe who had contributed in no small way to the development of the state and the country at large.

According to him, the late Nuhu Paloma dedicated his life to the service of humanity and demonstrated leadership to the younger generation.

The statement read: “I condole and commiserate with the family of late Nuhu Paloma. He passed on when his wise counsels would have been needed but we take solace in the fact that he lived a good life.

“The people of Gombe would miss him and I pray for the repose of his soul and the fortitude for his friends and families to bear the great loss”.