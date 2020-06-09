Edo Primary: APC Inaugurates Screening, Appeal Committees

By Adedayo Akinwale

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the screening and appeal committees for the forthcoming June 22 Edo gubernatorial primary.

The National Chairman of the party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, while inaugurating the committees at the party’s secretariat in Abuja Tuesday, said that the committees were made up of learned, highly educated and political grounded members.

He said that under the constitution of the party, the NWC is expected to set up a screening committee before any election to interact and interrogate all aspirants.

The national chairman noted that due to want happened to the party in Bayelsa State earlier in the year, the NWC decided to approach the issue of screening with all seriousness and thoroughness.

Responding, the Chairman of the Screening Committee, Mr. Jonathan Ayuba, assured the chairman that the committee would conduct its assignment transparently.

The Chairman of the Appeal Committee, Abubakar Sari, equally assured the party that the committee would do a thorough job and also do everything possible to justify the confidence reposed in them.