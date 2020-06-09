Creating a Biodiverse World

Ugo Aliogo in this report writes about Sahara Group’s effort in promoting biodiversity

The world has taken a break from global routines with the COVID 19 pandemic and in the same vein, afforded the earth a moment to catch its breath. The value in unfolding trends showing remarkable changes that have emerged from the period where the world was on lockdown must not be overlooked as countries slowly resume activities.

On this World Environment Day people must pay close attention to nature. This year’s theme is biodiversity which is the shortened form of two words ‘biological’ and ‘diversity’. It refers to all the variety of life that can be found on earth (plants, animals, fungi and micro-organisms) as well as to the communities that they form and the habitats in which they live.

The water we fish from and drink air we breathe and animals we eat are dependent on the continuity of biodiversity which is currently threatened by man’s various activities. The resolution rests with everybody and there is a responsibility to curb further damage.

According to Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) report, many species, including pollinators, soil organisms and the natural enemies of pests, that contribute to vital ecosystem services are in decline as a consequence of the destruction and degradation of habitats, overexploitation, pollution and other threats.

In the same vein, World Economic Forum (WEF) report estimates that the current rate of animal and plant extinction is 10 to 100 of times higher than the average over the past 10 million years—and it is accelerating.

Biodiversity provides ecosystems that supply oxygen, clean air and water, pollination of plants, pest control, wastewater treatment and many ecosystem services. It is made of various levels, starting with genes, then individual species, then communities of creatures and finally entire ecosystems, such as forests or coral reefs, where life interplays with the physical environment. These countless interactions have enabled earth remain habitable for billions of years.

Events in recent times from the locust invasions, to forest fires and of course the pandemic remind us of our interconnectivity with nature and the urgent need to protect and preserve it. According to the UN, within the next 10 years, one out of every four known species may have been wiped off the planet.

The Director Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group, Pearl Uzokwe said: “At Sahara Group, this is a responsibility we have embraced and has led to the launch of the ‘Green Life’ Initiative on the June, 27, 2019 to attain and champion the sustainable development goals targeted at fostering sustainable environments. Environmental sustainability is a core component of our sustainability strategy.”

Sahara commenced with a target that focused on protecting the biodiversity in our waters by encouraging recycling of plastic waste in a sustainable fashion. A “Recycle Exchange Hub” was launched within the Ijora community in Lagos, to combat the menace of plastic pollution and preserve life under water in the environment. The group is working with multi-stakeholders partners such as Wecyclers and Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) in ensuring attainment of several goals in a manner that fit the purpose.

Tackling plastic pollution in Ijora is an urgent requirement because it causes flooding, the associated illnesses that accompanies flooding and stagnant water. Sahara is also raising awareness and encouraging the recycling of waste in exchange for various benefits from monetary, to waste management and health.

However, the group through the Sahara Foundation has contributed towards reducing environmental degradation through the provision of mechanized water systems and washrooms across West Africa. This has reduced open defecation practices which are devastating for human health and the environment.

The donation of wash room facilities in Cote d’ Ivoire and Tanzania have improved environmental hygiene, while the water systems have accounted for the eradication of Guinea-worm disease in Nigeria and Ghana, “an achievement which has fueled our desire to do more.”

Sahara’s focus on recycling has paved the way for the creation of a movement that will ultimately galvanise individuals and communities towards working together to make the world sustainable.

Recycling eliminates the need for new raw materials to make new products. For instance, recycling one ton of paper saves 19 trees from being cut. Tree preservation in turn leads to the protection of water catchment areas and promotes the capture of carbon dioxide, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and global warming. Recycling also reduces energy consumption. The process of extracting new materials would not only result in greenhouse gas emissions, but also consume more energy compared to processing recycled materials.

Sahara Achievements

Recycling to promote a circular economy: We have commenced an extensive recycling programme at our various offices listed below commencing with the recycling of, paper, plastic and aluminum. The group’s aim is to promote a circular economy aimed at minimising waste and making the most of our resources. For environmental sustainability the recycled waste collected will be converted into fibre, tissue paper and PET pellets for continued use.

Upcycling: Committed to working with our partners, Pearl Recycling by donating all discarded tyres at Sahara for upcycling and creative remodeling into sustainable eco-friendly products such as ergonomically designed chairs for schools in our environment like the Joraf Gate School in Ijora.

Sustainable Training: Working with our partner company Pearl Recycling to train indigenes of our community in Ijora to upcycle waste products such as tyres and convert them into furniture, equip them with tools and set them on a path to sustainably train others in the community including students in a manner that helps tackle climate change whilst providing economic empowerment.