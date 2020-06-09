2020 Budget Review Suffers Setback at Senate

By Deji Elumoye

The revised 2020 Appropriation Bill of the Executive suffered a setback on Tuesday at the Senate as the details of the N500 billion Covid-19 Intervention Fund was not captured in the proposal before the upper legislative chamber.

Rising to present the report of the Appropriation Committee on the 2020 Appropriation (Amendment) Bill, its Chairman, Senator Barau Jibrin, claimed the report was not ready as the detailed breakdown of the COVID-19 Intervention Fund was not attached to the bill.

According to him, only N314 billion was captured, while the details of the N186 billion was not made available by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

At this point, the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, moved a motion for the report of the budget review to be stepped down till another legislative day and was seconded by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

