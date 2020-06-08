Why Maduka Should Take Over From Obiano

By Alex Nwakwo

Key stakeholders in Anambra State have continued to finger Godwin Maduka as the right person to take over the reins of governance from Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

Anambra state is holding its governorship election next year, a contest expected to be titanic considering the array of contestants jostling for the number one job in the state.

However, despite the multitude of governorship aspirants, the governorship ambition of Godwin Maduka of the PDP has continued to elicit attention and support from well meaning Anambra people.

A cross section of Ndi Anambra, who spoke on the governorship race, agreed that Maduka is the ideal person to be the next governor of the state.

They anchor their support on the basis that Maduka has shown capacity by becoming a global brand in medicine in the United States, where he set up one of the best medical facility, the Las Vegas Pain Institute, one of the best pain relief centres in the United States.

Mr. Godfrey Okechukwu, a businessman from Awka who drummed support for Maduka, said he has demonstrated strong commitment to give Anambra people a new beginning which will translate to the socio economic development of the state.

He said: “I have read so much about him. He will understand the plight of the poor and the downtrodden because he passed through the thorny path of life to get to the top.

“He is a clear example of grass to grace. And he will serve as a connection to the good people of Anambra State who have yearned for good governance for a long time”.

Tony Ekwoaba and Onwurah Chinomso, in a article enumerated the giant strides of Dr. Maduka describing him as “a good administrator, a passionate leader and a man with rapt understanding of the needs of the people. Just as he has turned his community to a land of admiration and interest, he asks for an opportunity to transform Anambra State to a land of admiration and interest”.

Mr. Clement Onyeasoh, a native of Ezira in Orumba South said the people of Anambra State needs a Governor to connect the State to the global Community.

He said: “It is not all about billionaires coming out to join the governorship race in Anambra State. It is about one with the right ideas, contacts and exposure to harness the potentials of our State.

“Anambra State is blessed. We need a new kind of Governor like Maduka who has the capacity to make our State great. His antecedents speak for him. A man who has built multiple projects for the poor, the less priviledged, the clergy and even to the Anambra State Government really deserve to be given the opportunity to serve our State.

“We should care less about which political party should produce the Governor of the State.

Anambra needs the right man for the job and I think Maduka with his exposure can open up this State to foreign investors who will come and really tap the potentials of our State for the benefit of the people..

Maduka has become a house hold name in Anambra State ostensibly because of his enormous humanitarian efforts not just in his area but across the State.

Most prominent is a 17 Storey building in his native Umuchukwu, being a centre for World Class International standard hospital/health research center and several other projects.

Alex Nwakwo writes from Abuja