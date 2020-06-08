Victor Moses, Others ‘Blocked’ from Returning to Premiership

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses will not be eligible to represent Chelsea in the Premier League this season if he is unable to secure an extension of his loan spell with Inter Milan.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner reunited with ex-Chelsea coach Antonio Conte in the winter transfer market, penning a five-month loan deal until June 30, 2020.

Uk’s Daily Mailreported yesterday that players returning on loan such as Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling and Moses will be blocked from Premier League action and will only be allowed to play in an emergency.

“We’ve been told it will take a situation where the goalkeeper has to play centre-forward or the centre-forward has to go in goal for these players to be allowed to play.

“A lot of players will be in limbo over the next couple of months and will probably have to train at home for a period,” the newspaper quoted the statement on players on loan planning to return to the English topflight.

Moses has been training with his Nerazzurri teammates at the Suning Training Centre ahead of the Coppa Italia clash against Napoli on Saturday, June 13.

There is an option to buy the wing-back for ten million euros included in the loan deal with Inter Milan.