Oshiomhole Still Suspended, VON DG Insists

By Chuks Okocha

Fresh leadership crisis seems to be brewing within the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, Osita Okechukwu yesterday said the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, is no longer a valid member of the party.

Okechukwu warned the APC of the legal implications of allowing Oshiomhole to sign documents for the Edo and Ondo States governorship elections.

He stated in a statement he signed that Oshiomhole remains suspended from the party in his ward in Edo State.

According to Okechukwu, the Court of Appeal in Abuja that heard the case of his suspension only allowed Oshiomhole to preside over the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting but did nor quash the suspension in his ward in Iyamo in Edo State.

The director-general of VON cited the case of Inua Abdulkadir, vice chairman of the party North West, when his ward suspended him, stating that by the APC constitution, the suspended officer of the party or member shall appeal his suspension, adding that this has not been done in the case of Oshiomhole as the Court of Appeal have not delivered its final judgement as the embattled national chairman challenged his suspension by Justice Danlami Senchi of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to Okechukwu in a statement, “May I once more crave the indulgence of the leaders and members of our great party, APC to take due caution as Oshiomhole is no longer a valid member of our party.

“This means that we must call him to order, indeed stop him forthwith before a similar the Zamfara State or Bayelsa State fiasco happens. For all his shenanigans of presiding over the affairs of our party, as a suspended member, may in the full glare of the law be adjudged null and void.

“For it is truism that the Appeal Court has not delivered final judgment over his suspension.”

He further said: “We must recall that Oshiomhole validated the suspension of Abdulkadir, vice chairman North West, when his ward suspended him.”

He said as Oshiomhole is like a “Super king, being narcissistic as usual, he glossed over his suspension by his ward, forgetting that our great party’s constitution is scant with time, allowing only seven days for the offender to appeal”.

According to the DG of VON, “Oshiomhole didn’t appeal his suspension from his ward until months after the gavel of Hon Justice Danlami Senchi of FCT Federal High Court knocked him off.”

“Without prejudice to what maybe the final judgment of Appeal Court of Abuja Division, one hereby appeals that he should step aside to save the fortunes of our great party.”