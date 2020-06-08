Nigeria Records 260 New Cases of COVID-19

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 260 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 12,486 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Abia recorded 67 new cases, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 40, Lagos 38, Ogun 19, Gombe 16, Edo 14, Imo nine, Kwara, Nasarawa, Katsina and Borno eight each, Kaduna six, Bauchi five, Ekiti four, while Niger, Ondo, Plateau, Sokoto and Kano two each.

It said: ” Nigeria has recorded 12,486 cases of COVID-19. 3,959 persons have been discharged while 354 have unfortunately lost their lives.”