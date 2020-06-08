NAWOJ Canvasses Stiffer Penalty for Rapists

By Onuminya Innocent

The National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Sokoto State chapter has canvassed for stiffer penalty for rapists in order to curb the menace.

According to a statement by the state Chairperson of NAWOJ, Hajia Rakiya Muhammad, in Sokoto on Monday, the association expressed worry over increasing cases of rape in Nigeria and stressed the need to tackle violence against women and girls as a

priority.

“The rate at which cases of rape are occurring in Nigeria is alarming,” Hajia Muhammad said.

She urged those in authority to uphold a zero tolerance policy on violence against women and girls in the country.

NAWOJ urged governments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to explore innovative approaches in tackling the menace.

“We must smash this rape culture that has become so pervasive.

“All hands must be on deck to redress the situation as it affects everyone in the society.

“There’s no justification for rape. Let’s join forces to take action against sexual assault. Let’s end the horrors. Yes, we can,” she said.