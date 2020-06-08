Hardwork, Consistency Biggest Price Paid for Stardom – Laura Barbie IV

When you think of Nigerians making waves in South Africa, you cannot ignore Nwaejike Chiamaka Gina, better known as Laura Barbie Iv.

The model and showbiz entrepreneur born on November 29, 1982, has averred that hardwork and consistency are the price she had to pay for stardom. “When it comes to stardom, I had to pay the price of hardwork and consistency to get to where I am today”.

On how she started her career as an entertainer, the damsel who hails from Abia State said:” Growing up, I always wanted to be a public figure. I grew up involved in pageantry, so I got a taste of posing, wearing great clothes, dancing and winning awards at a young age. I love the thrill of internal competition.”

Predicting how the COVID-19 pandemic would change the entertainment industry, she noted that the industry will embrace more innovation.

“The first thing I will say is that it is an unfortunate pandemic. However, for every crisis, arises opportunities. The entertainment industry shall sure have a huge blast when COVID-19 shall be put to rest. It shall be more innovative. Entertainers would have found and acquainted themselves with technologically favored ways of entertainment. I would say that the virus is not here to stay, entertainment is.”

Sharing her plans for the rest of 2020, Laura revealed that she has a reality TV show called Nigerian Housewives in Johannnesburg South Africa.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing what 2020 will have in store in terms of my career and personal life. I currently have a reality TV show in progress (Nigerian housewives in Johannesburg South Africa). I am hoping for the best. I have some more personal goals that I have set. These are the things that I’m focusing on and determined to achieve this year”.