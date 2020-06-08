Covid-19: Katsina Inaugurates Virtual Court Proceedings

By Francis Sardauna

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Katsina State Judiciary on Monday inaugurated virtual court proceedings to determine the backlog of cases pending before it.

Consequently, it has started upgrading its Information Technology facilities to ensure speedy dispensation of cases in the state.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration of the virtual courtrooms, the state Chief Judge, Justice Musa Abubakar, said the decision was in response to the guidelines released by the National Judicial Council (NJC) for court sitting in the Covid-19 era.

He said the online platform chosen for the virtual court proceedings is “GoToMeeting” which he said was a little bit user friendly with ease of access once the user has data on his/her device.

According to him, “To this end, Court 1 and 2 in the state High Court have already been developed into a high tech. Court rooms are fully equipped with necessary equipment needed to commence proceedings.”

The chief judge added that as the global economy and governance have gone digital, the Judiciary as well found it necessary to go digital in its operations in order to avert the spread of the global health crisis ravaging the country.