AMAC Unveils Post Covid-19 Revenue Drive

By Olawale Ajimotokan

In a bid to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on its internally generated revenue (IGR), the Chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr. Abdullahi Candido has charged the financial and legal departments of the council to rise to the task and boost IGR in order to meet up with its obligations.

He disclosed this recently when he briefed reporters about the council’s post Covid-19 agenda.

The council boss said the leadership of the area council had met its technical partners on how to conduct all business activities post COVID-19 with dignity, honour and respect.

Candido, lamented that the pandemic, which forced the area council to suspend its operations, two months ago, has drastically led to a fall in its revenue projection.

He emphasised that it was expedient for AMAC to design a recovery plan for lost revenue resulting from the challenges occasioned by the virus, which led to the imposition of lockdown in some states and declaration of nationwide curfew to prevent its spread.

He noted that in the past, the council has had to deal with the difficulty where the primary sources of its revenue were encroached upon by other agencies.

“I want to urge the legal and finance unit of the area council to reclaim all our revenue sources which constitutionally belong to this area council.

“As chairman of this area council, I will do everything possible to protect what belongs to them as they have given me the mandate,” Candido said.

He also asked all clients and AMAC residents not to hesitate in reporting to the area council, any revenue collector who harasses or intimidates them into parting with their money.