Abia Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka.

The statement assured the people of the state that the governor was in stable condition and had gone into self isolation.

The statement disclosed that Ikpeazu whose second Covid-19 test returned positive Sunday decided to present himself for a second test to remove all doubts about his status, after testing negative initially.

“As your Governor, I have a responsibility to do what is right and keep our people fully updated about my health status”, the statement quoted the governor.

It also said “The Governor who has already commenced self isolation under the careful watch of experienced medical personnel directed that the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu shall hold the forte in his absence.”.

With his positive status, Ikpeazu becomes the fourth state governor to contract the virus. Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna and Seyi Makinde of Oyo had tested positive for COVID-19. All the three governors have now tested negative.