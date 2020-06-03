Stanbic IBTC Celebrates Digital Graduate Trainees

Funmi Ogundare

Stanbic IBTC Group recently held its first ever digital graduation ceremony in honour of the 17th stream of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC graduate trainees, who underwent a digital training.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Yinka Sanni said the decision to organise a virtual graduation ceremony for the graduates was based on the COVID-19 inspired lockdown currently in place in many parts of the country.

Describing the occasion as epoch making, he advised the trainees to imbibe the values of the organisation, while also taking responsibility in various spheres of their lives.

“I would like to challenge you to take responsibility on various fronts as you join Stanbic IBTC full time. Taking responsibility means you would accept to be accountable for many things. Take responsibility for the values, vision and mission of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC. Try to understand them and make up your mind to live by them. Those that live by them will be very successful at the bank.”

He also charged them to take responsibility for their career development, progression and learning, adding, “you should also take responsibility for your health, knowing that whatever you do may impact the health of other people.”

Sanni further urged the graduate trainees to be good citizens of Nigeria while displaying the tenets of innovation and creativity.

The Country Head, Human Capital, Funke Amobi, said their training kicked off physically in the classroom at the Stanbic IBTC Blue Academy, adding that when the total lockdown order was instituted in some states, the management decided to convert their classroom experience to a full digital training programme, which was historic.

“The Stream 17 Stanbic IBTC graduate trainees thus became the first set to hold an online graduation ceremony, in contrast to earlier sets which had attended physical graduation ceremonies.

“Today, I am excited to receive into the Stanbic IBTC workforce an exciting group of talented and highly intelligent graduates. You worked diligently to achieve this spectacular outcome. You are evidence to us that digital is real at Stanbic IBTC. We are a digital financial services organisation. The outcome of this digital learning is indeed a testament to the fact that the future of work is digital and Stanbic IBTC is ready and prepared for this future,” she stressed.

In his remarks, the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Oluseye Awojobi, congratulated the trainees on the historical occasion, while also extolling the curriculum of the Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC trainee programme, which he said aligned with the competency framework of the CIBN, thus earning the graduates exemptions in the CIBN certification process.

“I congratulate the entire Stanbic IBTC Group and the graduate trainees. You are part of the future and you are driving it. The CIBN is ready in its role to continue to make you a relevant and formidable team in the banking industry.”

The graduation ceremony is the final phase of the Stanbic IBTC graduate trainee recruitment and onboarding process.

The programme was specifically designed to build capability and create a sustainable pipeline in the group, by developing young, talented and passionate professionals for the future.