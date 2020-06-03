NCDC Releases List of 20LGs with 60% COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has released the list of the 20 local government areas (LGAs) that accounted for 60 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha tuesday disclosed at the briefing of the task force in Abuja that 20 LGAs across the country accounted for 60 per cent of the cases of the pandemic in Nigeria.

“It is the consideration of the PTF that while Nigeria’s confirmed cases have increased in the period under review, the following factors should inspire confidence in the response.

“The majority of the confirmed cases are in a handful of local government areas in the country as 20 out of the 774 LGAs nationwide account for 60 per cent of the cases.”

Data obtained released by the NCDC showed that 11 of the 20 Local Government Areas are in Lagos State.

The full list of the LGAs, according to the NCDC’s Situation Report 91 include: Lagos Mainland LG with 1,274 cases in Lagos State; Abuja Municipal with 536 cases; Mushin LGA with 459 cases in Lagos State; Eti-Osa LGA with 403 cases in Lagos; Tarauni LGA with 248 cases in Kano State; Katsina LGA with 242 cases in Katsina State; Alimosho LGA with 239 cases in Lagos; Maiduguri LGA with 167 cases in Borno State; Kosofe LGA with 175 cases in Lagos; Dutse LG with 170 cases in Jigawa State; Ikeja LG with 168 cases in Lagos; Nassarawa LG with 152 cases in Kano State; Oshodi/Isolo with 132 cases in Lagos; Apapa LGA with 131 cases, and Amuwo Odofin with 129 cases, both in Lagos.

Others are Oredo LGA with 126 cases in Edo State; Bauchi LG with 114 cases in Bauchi State; Lagos Island LGA with 111 cases; and Surulere LGA with 110 cases both in Lagos; as well as Ado Odo/Ota LGA with 107 cases in Ogun State.