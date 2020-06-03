It’s a Dream for Me to be at Man Utd, Says Ighalo

Odion Ighalo has spoken of his happiness at extending his loan deal with Manchester United until January 31, 2021.

The striker’s original deal expired May 31 but he has reaped the rewards for his outstanding performances since his arrival from Shanghai Shenhua, with the Red Devils offering him fresh terms till January 31, 2021.

Despite his limited playing opportunities with only 30 minutes under his belt in the Premier League, he has still managed to register his name on the score-sheet four times in eight games across all competitions.

“I’m really happy. It’s a dream for me to be here. I’m buzzing and ready to go,” Ighalo told Manchester United’s official website.

“I feel okay. The last few days have been difficult as there have been different talks about it but now I’m really happy so I need to concentrate fully. I’m here until the end of January, so it’s good for me. “

“I decided I want to stay and I’m happy. Since the first day I arrived, I made it clear that I wanted whatever it takes to continue that work.

“It was very difficult, there were some talks, but I’m happy they finally agreed and got everything done. Everything is official now.”

Ighalo became the first Nigerian-born player to wear the colours of Manchester United’s first team when he made his debut against Chelsea on February 17.