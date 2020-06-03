Ishaku Condemns Killing of Pastor, Wife in Taraba

Taraba State Governor, Mr. Darius Ishaku, yesterday, condemned the killing of Pastor Emmanuel Bileya and his wife Juliana in Donga Local Government Area of the state by gunmen.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Dan-Abu, Ishaku said he received the news of their murder with shock.

Pastor Emmanuel Bileya, a pastor with the CRC-N Church, Mararaba, in Donga Local Government Area was reportedly killed with his wife, Juliana by militiamen while working on their farm in Mararaba on Monday. The statement read, “The killing of the pastor and his wife is wicked and inhuman.

“Killings of this nature have happened too often recently in Southern Taraba communities and this is unhelpful to the on-going efforts of the government to achieve lasting peace among communities in the area.

“I sympathise with the surviving members of Pastor Bileya’s immediate and extended families as well as pastors and members of CRC-N in Mararaba where he served until his death.”

Ishaku prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims and others killed in violent conflicts in the past.