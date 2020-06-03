COVID-19: NACCIMA Partners NGBF to Foster Economic Stability in Nigeria

Fred Ojeh

The Nigerian Global Business Forum (NGBF) and the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to foster mutual business initiatives and reduce the effects of the global pandemic that has shut down businesses globally.

By this partnership, both groups would be focusing on salvaging their economies by supporting businesses that can drive massive industrial growth

The objective of this historic and groundbreaking partnership, according to President of NGBF, Mr Afolabi Andu, is to primarily establish Nigeria’s economic growth and ensure sustainability through the strategic involvement of both the NACCIMA membership network alongside the NGBF members.

The strategic partnership between NACCIMA and NGBF is an actualization of one of Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu’s cardinal objectives for her tenure as National President of NACCIMA, which is to promote and develop all matters affecting business through provision of a network for national and international business.

Corroborating this, Otunba Dele Oye, 2nd Deputy President of NACCIMA emphasised that with this partnership, there is bound to be a healthy exchange of ideas and commercial interface between both organisations which will invariably be to the country’s overall benefit.

While justifying the rationale for the deal, Mr. Oye said, the group have branches all over the world including the US, Caribbean as part of practical response to this covid-19 issue.

“We at NACCIMA under the able leadership of Hajiya Aliyu realised that most of our business men cannot travel abroad for their products and services. Other countries work with their people, so what we are saying is that the knowledge these guys have abroad about their locality, our business men does not need to travel.

“All they need to do is that we have a platform we are setting up for people to access what is the best option of whatever goods they what to import, at the best price and quality. In that way, these people will be engaged.

“Most importantly, every year there is over 20billion dollars that come into Nigeria as home remittance, all that money go into family and informal sector but now we are going to link for the first time, that home remittance with investors locally here. Instead of them sending money to family who boycott them, they can now deal with people who are also business minded, in that way we encourage them to invest at home. This is another way of developing the economy by now channeling their efforts to it.”

“We want to now work with our people, we are also encouraging government to do the same thing. We are going to build industrial parks, trade missions and we are going to do so many projects in Nigeria. We are going to be coordinating them in Nigeria and their activities to support their own initiative. If they need residential apartment, we will create a space for them so they can invest in transparent people in here who will support whatever endeavour they want to do.

The MOU signing for this partnership between NACCIMA and NGBF held via the Zoom online platform was witnessed by NACCIMA team led by Otunba Dele Oye, who represented the National President, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu. Other key members of the team present include Alhaji Ahmad Rabiu, National Vice President of NACCIMA; Chief Kola Akosile, Elected Exofficio member of NACCIMA and president of ODUACCIMA; and Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni, the Director General of NACCIMA. Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni executed the signing on behalf of Naccima.

The NGBF team present for the signing was led by Mr. Afolabi Andu, the President of NGBF. Other members of the NGBF team present include Mr. Tony Awobode; Dr Remi Duyile representing the Nigeria-America Business Forum, Professor Rotimi Jaiyesimi, Chair of the Nigerian British Business Forum Health Sector, Mr Emanuel Okoroafor from NBBF and Mr Lance Kadiri also from The Nigerian British Business Forum Business Forum amongst others.