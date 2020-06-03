Buhari, Tinubu Condemn Killing of UNIBEN Student

* IG directs FCID to take over investigation

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos, Olawale Ajimotokan and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, yesterday condemned the rape and murder of the 100-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State, Miss Uwaila Omozuwa.

This is coming as the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday ordered

the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to take over investigation into the sexual assault and death of the late student.

The president in a tweet tasked the police to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Uwaila Omozuwa. I expect the Nigeria Police Force to speedily and diligently investigate this case and ensure that all the culprits responsible for this barbaric act are brought to justice,” Buhari tweeted.

In a separate tweet in his personal handle, Tinubu noted that “for far too long, women and young girls in our nation have suffered the pain, hurt and stigma of gender-based violence and abuse.

“Too many have been hurt, intimidated and bullied. Too many have died. Such violence is inexcusable. There is nothing that can defend this wrongdoing,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the IG, Adamu, yesterday ordered

the FCID to take over investigation into the sexual assault and death of the student.

The IG’s directive is sequel to the preliminary report from the team of investigators and forensic experts earlier deployed to assist the Edo State Police Command in the investigations into the unfortunate incident.

The DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Anthony Ogbizi Michael, would henceforth provide direct supervision and ensure speedy and thorough investigation of the case, a Force Headquarters statement issued in Abuja, said.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate transfer of the ongoing investigations into the inhuman sexual assault and death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omosuwa which occurred recently in Benin, Edo State from the Police State Headquarters, Benin to the Force headquarters, Abuja. The IGP’s directive is sequel to the preliminary report from the team of investigators and forensic experts earlier deployed to assist the Edo State Police Command in the investigations into the unfortunate incident. The DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Anthony Ogbizi Michael, fdc will henceforth provide direct supervision and ensure speedy and thorough investigation of the case.

The IG has also ordered the immediate deployment of specialised investigators and additional investigation assets to all the gender desks offices and the Juvenile Welfare Centres (JWC) across the country. “This is to strengthen and enhance the capacity of the units to respond to increasing challenges of sexual assaults and domestic/gender-based violence linked with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and other social ills within the country”, it said.

Meanwhile, the IGP has called on members of the public to provide the police useful information that could aid investigations into ongoing cases of sexual assaults and domestic/gender-based violence across the country. He also enjoins parents and guardians to pay closer attention to their children and wards in these trying times.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information

and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said in a statement yesterday that by bringing the

perpetrators of the heinous crimes to justice, the federal government will be serving a strong notice of its total aversion to gender-based violence in whatever form.

Mohammed described the gang-rape and murder of Omozuwa as a cruel and barbaric act that offends human sensibility, in addition, to being antithetical to decency, saying no society will tolerate such depravity.

He also said the serial sexual abuse of a minor by 14 men in Jigawa State was not only repulsive but highly condemnable.