PWAN Plus Tickles Thirst Buds of Aba Real Estate Consumers

There is definitely no dull moment for real estate guru and Managing Director of PWAN Plus Business Concerns, Julius Oyedemi. Not even the economic challenge of the time is enough to stunt his creative prowess, marketing fecundity and innovative real estate products.

The property wizkid got land vendors falling head over toes as they rush to acquire a parcel of land in his Crestville Estate, just launched in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State recently. Barely three weeks after, Oyedemi dazzled residents of Aba, the commercial nerve center of Abia State, when he blazed the trail for unprecedented real estate activities in Osisioma local government of the state.

While unveiling Lush City, the latest among his sprawling Cedarwood brand of exclusive residential grooves over the weekend, the ace property developer explained: “This is the first time that a real estate company is coming to Aba and it is the first outing by Property West Africa Network (PWAN) Group to Aba.Lush City is situated near Enyimba International Stadium, National War Museum, Azumili Blue River and the famous Aiaria International Market, amongst others landmarks in the state.”

Oyedemi added: “Our coming to Aba will address the prevailing housing deficit here. It is not an exaggeration to say that in most Nigerian cities, many people are homeless. Aba, definitely, has its fair share of the debilitating housing deficit. We at PWAN Plus, owners of Cedarwood Estate, have brought ideal solution to the housing deficit here.

“Now, son, daughters and even the Abia State government can leverage on our home ownership made easy skills/products to enhance quality living. We are also passionate to affect the social and economic aspects of the people of Abia State positively as we unveil Lush City by Cedarwood in Aba.”

According to the chief executive of PWAN Plus, the process had already commenced. “Everyone can be a proud owner of an exquisite apartment in Lush City. Our home ownership made easy approach actually guarantees that; and it’s just as easy as make a deposit and get instant plot allocation while balance payment is spread over 12 month’s installments.”

No doubt, the property giant is set to tickle the thirst buds of consumers of real estate products in Abia State and environs. It’s collection of highbrow residential estates dotting the fast developing Ajah, Eti-Osa, Ibeju-Lekki, and Epe areas of Lagos State as well as an appreciable presence in Owerri, the Imo State capital, speak eloquently of the professional and financial competence of PWAN Plus. In the same vane, the glowing testimonies coming from the firm’s numerous clients conveys the genuineness of any property acquired through the PWAN Group. “You can go to sleep if you buy a property from PWAN. All encumbrances associated with getting genuine title documents, instant allocation, land owners’ troubles and other issues are taken off your shoulders while you enjoy trouble free possession, ease of payment and excellent facilities,” said Mazi Okorie, one of the firm’s clients.

“We have come to unleash a regime of affordable but 9exquisite residential estates here. Igbo people are known for their love for good homes. An average Igbo man believes that he is incomplete without a roof over his head. But like every part of Nigeria Abia State is saddled with the responsibility of making up for over 20% housing deficit, Oyedemy further pointed out.

He explained that with the arrival of PWAN Plus, the deficit will not only witness improvement, opportunities will also be crested for thousands of young people in the state to have genuine means of livelihood. Beyond that security architecture, education and other social and economic aspects will receive serious boost.

“When you have a massive estate that boast of befitting schools, recreational facilities, shopping malls, sporting complex and other live supporting facilities, trade and commerce will flourish more because Lush Estate City by Cedarwood will offer unique opportunities for people, especially those who buy and sale properties.

“As you know people don’t buy buildings just to live in it, they acquire properties to commercialise. Real estate has indeed contributed tremendously to the nation’s GDP, its part of that we will spread across Aba and the entire Abia State,” Oyedemy assured.

He however noted that housing is indeed an essential part of every government pointing out that over the years, subsequent governments have continued to build low cost housing for its citizens. The title of Lush City plots is covered by Registered Survey & Power of Attorney. Precisely, price & payment plans are as follows: N900k (232sqm) & N1.8m (464sqm) on 0-6 months outright; 12 months instalment also available.

“PWAN Plus is ready to partner with governments and other interested parties to make home ownership easy for all. Our passion is to leave a mark in Aba and we are very concerned about Abia State as a choice location,” the real estate guru said.