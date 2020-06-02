Navy Inaugurates 40-bed Space Isolation Centre for Personnel

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Navy yesterday inaugurated a 40-bed space isolation centre at the Naval Dockyard in Victoria Island, Lagos, for naval personnel who are asymptomatic to COVID-19.

The facility built to accommodate four asymptomatic patients per en-suite room, followed concerns that Lagos and indeed Nigeria was running short of isolation centres for COVID-19 positive patients.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, said the centre would be used to isolate positive but asymptomatic personnel.

Stressing that it was part of the navy’s proactive measure to curb the spread of the virus, he noted that over

1,500 naval personnel in Lagos have been tested prior to the completion and inauguration of the centre.

Ibas said the navy could not afford to take chances considering the nature of their job which makes officers and men stay in enclosed ships for long periods at sea.

According to him, “This 40-bed isolation centre is part of the contribution of the Nigerian navy in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The isolation centre will be used to isolate positive but asymptomatic persons under strict guidance of trained medical personnel with technical support from the Lagos State Government.

“An increase exposure to the virus will leads to an increase in the number of confirmed positive cases. Therefore, management of positive cases includes isolation of the infected persons to reduce the chances of further spread in the community.

“Isolation centres have been established across the country to isolate and manage the confirmed cases, however, as more cases are confirmed, there arises the need for more centres for the isolation of people.”

Ibas said the navy has been in contact with the Lagos State COVID-19 response team and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) since the conception stage of the facility, adding that such collaborations would continue.