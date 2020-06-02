Katsina Determined to Flush out Bandits, Says SSG

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Government has said that despite the killing of the District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Abubakar Maidabino, by bandits and other heinous crimes in the state, it will not be deterred from flushing out hoodlums in the state.

The government also insisted on winning the ongoing war against the marauding bandits and kidnappers who have been launching deadly attacks on the state.

Maidabino was killed by bandits in his residence in Yantumaki, Yantumaki district of Danmusa Local Government in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased, aged 65, left behind three wives, 19 children and had since been buried according to Islamic rites in his hometown.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, in a condolence message by his Director Press, Abdullahi Yar’Adua, on Tuesday, said no amount of nefarious activities by the miscreants would stop government from eliminating them.

He assured the people that the killers of the paramount ruler and other hoodlums terrorizing communities in the state would be apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.

He said: “This heinous acts of the bandits would not deter government and the security agents from the ongoing military onslaught on the bandits until the state wins the war. The perpetrators of this particular act and other dastardly acts must be made to face the consequences.”

Inuwa appealed to the people to support government as well as security agents in the fight by providing useful information that would help to curb the menace.

While condoling with the Katsina Emirate Council, Inuwa described the deceased as a selfless and hard working leader who had contributed immensely towards achieving a lasting peace in his domain and the state at large.

“His demise was indeed an irreparable loss not to the immediate family, Yantumaki district or Danmusa Local Government but the entire Katsina State. May Allah grant him eternal rest and the family fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

In a related development, the SSG has condoled with the family of the former APC chairman of Batsari Local Government, late Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani, who was also murdered by bandits at his residence in Sabon-Garin Dumburawa.