DHL to Grow e-Commerce in Africa

DHL Express has announced its minority stake acquisition in Link Commerce, the UK-based e-commerce firm that helped the logistics company develop its hugely successful DHL Africa eShop platform.

CEO of DHL Express sub-Saharan Africa, Hennie Heymans, said the acquisition demonstrates the company’s commitment to growing e-commerce on the continent. “Acquiring a stake in Link Commerce – the company behind the MallforAfrica.com platform – shows our tremendous support of e-commerce in Africa.

“It also positions us to realise our ambitions of growing the eShop offering globally, and work on the scalability of the platform when the opportunity arises,” he added.

“With the DHL investment we are now able to grow faster by leveraging the amazing shipping network DHL has built globally. “This will help us expand our white-label turnkey B2B eCommerce platform and provide online shoppers with the ability to shop more and get more at great shipping rates fast,” said Chris Folayan Founder and CEO of Link Commerce and Mall for Africa.

Just over one year on from its initial launch, the DHL Africa eShop continues to see massive growth in sub-Saharan Africa. Heymans noted that the DHL Africa eShop has consistently outperformed expectations since its launch.

“The platform was developed in partnership with Link Commerce and initially launched in 11 African countries in April 2019. It was an immediate success, gaining around 5,000 subscribers within the first six weeks. “Today, DHL Africa eShop is live in 34 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa with tens of thousands of users across the continent.”