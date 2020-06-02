CAN Issues Security Advisory to Churches

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised leaders and members of the various churches to secure themselves from attacks by criminals.

In a what seemed like a security advisory to Christians, CAN addressed a memo to bloc leaders, zonal chairman and state chairmen/secretaries urging them to be more security conscious and to ensure adequate security of their leaders.

The Christian body expressed happiness at the release of Bishop Joseph Masin, who was kidnapped in his house on May 27, 2020.

In the memo signed by CAN General Secretary, Pastor J B Daramola, the association urged the church leaders to take security caution in order to prevent a reoccurrence

The CAN memo reads: “I write to congratulate all of us in thanksgiving to Almighty God on the release of one of us, Bishop Joseph Masin, who was kidnapped in his house on Wednesday night, May 27, 2020.

“I thank the family and Church members of Bishop Masin, for their faith in God. We thank and appreciate the federal government, the Nasarawa State Government, the Nigeria Police Force and the media for their efforts and concerns. Above all, I thank the CAN President, Rev. Samson ‘Supo Ayokunle for his unwavering role towards the prompt release.

“It is our prayers that God will be in the hearts of bandits all over the country and give courage to our leaders to fight in order to put an end to this menace.

“I call on churches in the country to be more security conscious and to ensure adequate security of our Pastors and Leaders, in order to prevent a reoccurrence”.