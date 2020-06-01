Wema Staff Donates to Communities

Wema Bank Plc said its staff recently deepened service to humanity as they made ‘salary for love’ donations to help cushion the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement, in line with the bank’s corporate social initiatives, the ‘Salary for love,’ is a one-day basic salary donation which is a voluntary contribution by staff to assist the government and health workers in fighting the spread of the virus.

“As a bank and a responsible organisation, we recognise the need to support the government and citizens of the country at this period,” the MD/CEO of Wema Bank, Mr. Ademola Adebise said.

“The ‘Salary for love’ donation will contribute to the cause in helping to fight and reduce the spread of the virus in Nigeria. It is a selfless cash donation from members of staff of Wema Bank PLC, and we are proud of everyone who contributed,” he added.

The bank disclosed that over N4 million was raised and used in purchasing items such as face masks, antiseptic soaps, foodstuff, among others. The items were shared to families in communities affected by the lockdown, according to the bank.

The bank also said it created a COVID-19 account to enable members of staff donate voluntarily towards the fight against the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

“Last month, we donated palliatives to state governments and communities, and this is something we will continue with the understanding that some of us have had to face harsher economic realities during this pandemic,” Adebise added.

“We believe that our contribution will not only help curb the spread of the virus, it will also help soften the impact of the pandemic on Nigerians,” he said.