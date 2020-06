England’s Jadon Sancho scored a hat-trick on his first start since the Bundesliga resumed as Borussia Dortmund thrashed bottom club Paderborn 6-1.

After an uneventful first half, Thorgan Hazard put Dortmund ahead with a tap-in before Sancho slotted home his first goal since 29 February.

Sancho added the third after Uwe Hunemeier’s penalty reduced the deficit before Achraf Hakimi and Marcel Schmelzer made it 5-1.

Sancho got his third in stoppage time.