Nigeria Records 307 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Now 10,162

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria Sunday recorded 307 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 10,162 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It also recorded 14 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the toll from 273 to 287 in a single day.

Announcing this Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 188 new cases, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 44, Ogun 19, Kaduna 14, Oyo 12, Bayelsa nine, Gombe five, Kano and Delta three each, Imo, Rivers, Niger and Bauchi two each, while Plateau and Kwara recorded one each.

It said: “Nigeria has recorded 10,162 cases of COVID-19. 3007 persons have been discharged while 287 have lost their lives.