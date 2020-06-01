NGO Donates Face Masks, Soap to Children in Lagos

As part of its contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a non-governmental organisation, Dare To Care (D2C) Foundation, has donated hundreds of face masks and soap to vulnerable children, especially hawkers, on the streets of Lagos.

The organisation said it made the donation after observing that majority of children who hawk on the streets and in market places to support their families during this COVID-19 pandemic were not wearing masks, which was made compulsory by the government of Lagos State.

The Executive Director of D2C Foundation, Ms. Olajumoke Omolale, praised the efforts of the state government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe this could be very dangerous to them, their families, friends and neighbours,” Omolale said.

She said her organisation would continue to give the items to the children as long as the resources to procure them were available, adding that some of the beneficiaries and their guardians/parents have been coming back to express gratitude for the exercise.

She appealed to parents/guardians to minimise the way they sent their children/wards to hawk on the streets in order to keep them save and free from infection.

She added: “I will also like to add that mask sellers and others who make for personal use should take up the responsibility of making for the hawkers in their own areas. There is very little we can do from here, but impact is more if everyone contributes collectively.”

Omolale also appealed to public-spirited individuals and organisations to come to the aid of D2C, “so that we can do more to protect our children, especially the vulnerable ones, from this pandemic.