Lagos Pledges to Drive Economy with Technology

By Emma Okonji

The Lagos State government has renewed its e-governance operations with the innovation of the LASG Campus Network, an enterprise infrastructure that connects thousands of computers from all state ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) within and around the secretariat for e-governance operations.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, who disclosed this recently during the 2020 ministerial press briefing, commemorating the one year in office of Governor Sanwo-Olu led administration, said the state remained fully committed to leading in information and communications technology (ICT).

He said the upgrade optimises the current network to reliably and securely support new and existing applications and devices.

Fahm, noted that the objective of the optimisation was to increase network availability, performance and security of the LASG Campus Enterprise Network, while at the same time stabilising its ICT environment for a smarter Lagos.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the improved online solution brought about the first-ever virtual meeting, held by the Lagos State Executive Council in the state and in Nigeria.

Speaking on the role of digital technology in driving Lagos economy, Fahm, explained that the LASG Enterprise GIS Upgrade and Integrated Land Administration Automation Programme would provide a fully digital mapping platform and an integrated end-to-end land admin system effectively reducing silos of information system and developing programmes such as security, aerial surveillances, search and rescue operations, health, mapping flood and erosion control, among others.

He added that, in order to ensure public services are delivered despite the huge population of the state, the state recently launched two aerial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), commonly called drones which would help in digital mapping and accurate planning, in line with the state’s vision of achieving a smart city status.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Technology, Mr. Tunbosun Alake, said his office would continue to focus on three core areas to further drive technology development in the state. The core areas include: Launch of the Innovation and Technology Masterplan;

Develop the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Policy; and Create the Lagos Solution Hub.

“The state innovation and technology master plan addresses four main pillars that are required to enable a vibrant innovation ecosystem, which include: Access, Data, Infrastructure and Funding, and the research and innovation council was established to promote research and innovation activities in public and private institutions,” Alake said.

He, however, disclosed that the state government approved the sum of N250 million seed capital for technology and innovation, tech start-ups and young innovators, adding that the fund is meant to assist those in the ICT industry push their entrepreneurial skills to the next level and also help in conducting researches that would solve issues of national significance.

Giving details of the four main pillars that would enable a vibrant ecosystem in the state, Alake said access to data and markets would enable creators get the tools and critical ingredients they needed, while broadband infrastructure would drive the technology innovation, and funding would provide the necessary tools for the right connectivity.