GTBank Named ‘Most Admired Brand’

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has been ranked Africa’s ‘Most Admired Finance Brand’ in the 10th anniversary ranking of Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands.

The recognition was announced in a virtual event and would be published in the June issue of the African Business magazine.

In the special report examining the results of the 2020 survey, the founder of Brand Africa, Thebe Ikalafeng, in a statement explained: “GTBank’s clever marketing, global presence and some of its flagship food and fashion events have undoubtedly helped make it a fixture of daily life in some of its key markets, especially its home base Nigeria.”

He added that the bank, which recently won plaudits for building a 110-bed isolation centre in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, has taken banking and finance to the people.

GTBank has long been regarded as one of Africa’s outstanding brands and enjoys a massive youth following thanks to its innovative and forward-thinking approach to financial services and customer engagement. It currently commands the largest social media following amongst all financial institutions in Africa and in 2019, the Bank hosted over 700,000 people at its consumer-focused events, GTBank Food and Drink Festival and The GTBank Fashion Weekend, among them dozens of business leaders and industry experts from around the world.

In 2019, GTBank removed all banking charges for young undergraduates under the age of 25 on its GTCrea8 Account Package. The move was unprecedented in the financial services sector, but not unusual for a bank that had pioneered zero-naira account opening in the country, and in which people over the age of 65 also bank for free.