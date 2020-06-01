FG: Domestic Flights Resume June 21, No Date Yet for Reopening of Schools

Domestic flight operators have been directed by the Federal Government to come up with protocols that will lead to the resumption of flights from June 21.

The Federal Government however said schools across the country would remain closed for now.

Speaking Monday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task force on COVID-19, the National Coordinator of the Task Force, Sani Aliyu, said the Aviation industry must develop protocols that will emandate airlines to ensure physical distancing by reducing passenger capacity and ensuring provision of sanitisers and personal protective equipment.

The protocols, according to the PTF coordinator, must also include temperature checks at the point of entry and departure, and reduction in the number of travellers or staff to avert airport congestion.

