Edo Crisis: APC Govs Storm Party Secretariat

By Adedayo Akinwale

The governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday stormed the national Secretariat of the party ahead of the expected meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the upcoming Edo, Ondo gubernatorial elections.

Some of the APC governors had met with the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu weekend as part of last minutes effort to ensure that Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, did not suffer similar fate like the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode.

Some of the governors that held meeting with Tinubu included, Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu; Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Obaseki and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano).

In what appeared to be a follow up to the meeting held in Lagos, the earliest arrivals at the party’s Secretariat included; Bagudu, Sanwo-olu, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Akeredolu, Muhammad lnuwa of Gombe state, and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state Governor.

The meeting is expected among other things to discuss the frosty relationship between the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The return of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to the party in Edo and his subsequent emergence as a major contender against Obaseki in the June 22 primary has created uneasy calm.